Christina Aguilera Cast In New Film Zoe

Christina Aguilera has joined the cast of the upcoming new film Zoe. The new sci-fi/romance is in the works from director Drake Doremus and will star Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux. The pair play a team of researchers in a scientific lab focused on trying to finds the optimal romantic relationship. The script has been penned by The Beauty Inside's Rich Greenberg and will be executive produced by Ridley Scott. Thus far no official production timeline or release schedule has been confirmed for the project. Aguilera's most recent offering was the video for her track "Telepathy," which was featured in Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down. "I wanted to make a fun video for my fans since 'Telepathy' from The Get Down is #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart," Aguilera wrote on Facebook. "Thanks to all the fans, radio and DJs loving the song! XoXtina."