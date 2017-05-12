Christine McVie And Lindsey Buckingham Release New Track

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have revealed a new single off of their forthcoming new duet album. The album, titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, is set for release on June 9 and the pair have now offered up their new track “Sleeping Around the Corner.” The pair opened up on the project noting: “We thought we’d go into the studio to reacquint myself to playing in a rock band and getting the chemistry and the vibe,” says McVie. “We thought we’d lay down a couple of tracks; that’s all we meant to do. And then Lindsey had some [songs]. And we just started having a good time.” She also revealed that they finished the release in the same studio where they recorded Tusk in 1979: “Nothing much had changed [in the studio] as far as I can remember,” says McVie. “The Tusk days are a bit of a haze, to be honest. But everything seemed exactly the same.” Adds Buckingham, “It was like a time warp. It was cool!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «