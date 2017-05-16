Coldplay Score First No. 1 On Billboard Pop Songs Chart

Coldplay have officially notched their first number one single on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. The band has hit the top spot with “Something Just Like This,” with The Chainsmokers. The track jumped from the number two spot up to number one this week. Though it’s the first for Coldplay, it’s the third for the Chainsmokers following 2016’s “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya, and “Closer,” featuring Halsey. The track scored major impact at radio, hitting all 167 of the chart’s mainstream top 40 reporters in the week ending in May 14, according to Nielsen Music. It’s far from the British rockers’ first number one ever though. In all, they’ve scored 12 number one hits on both Alternative Songs and Adult Alternative Songs and one (“Viva”) on both Adult Contemporary and Adult Pop Songs, while “Something” first topped the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart dated May 13; it leads that tally for a third frame. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «