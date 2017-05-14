Cyndi Lauper Is Selling Her Connecticut Home

Cindy Lauper has put her Connecticut home up for sale. The house has been a place of work for Lauper, who composed five albums in the residence as well as her Broadway play Kinky Boots. The three bedroom and three and a half bathroom home was purchased around the era of her 1980s hit album, True Colors. She and her husband, Dave Thornton, have used the home as a getaway ever since. The couple now lives in a rental unit in Manhattan’s upper west side. The two have a 19-year-old son, Declyn who is pursuing a career in New York hip-hop. Thornton explains that the couple decided to sell the home because they are “ready to simplify things a little bit.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «