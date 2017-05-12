Don Henley Adds Tour Dates

Don Henley has expanded his slate of upcoming solo tour dates. The new dates will run from June 6 to 18, and will include a special 70th birthday bash at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on July 22. The Eagles legend will be joined by an unexpected opener for the run-JD and the Straight Shots. That band is fronted by Cablevision Systems Corporation CEO and Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman James L. Dolan. The shows will come in support of Henley’s most recent release Deacon County, which dropped in 2015. Don Henley 2017 Tour Dates: June 6: Boston, MA – Blue Bills Bank Pavilion June 8: Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor June 10: Bethlehem, Penn. – Sands Bethlehem Event Center June 11: Mashantucket, Conn. – The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino June 13: Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage June 15: Cincinnati, Ohio – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center June 17: Chicago, Ill. – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island June 18: St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center July 22: Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «