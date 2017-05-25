Elton John Comments On New Music Videos

After soliciting YouTube user submissions for three music videos, Elton John revealed the winners at the Cannes Film Festival. John said that he was “moved and amazed” by the new videos for “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Tiny Dancer.” “The future of creativity is clearly collaborative, fusing art and technology, and it’s been fantastic to open up our work to the next generation of creative talent and to share that process with the world on YouTube,” he added. Maid Adin, who won for “Rocket Man,” used his submission to draw attention to refugees from the Middle East. Max Weiland’s submission for “Tiny Dancer” follows the lives of several people in LA, and Jack Whiteley and Laura Brownhill’s reimagining of “Bennie and the Jets” centers on choreography inspired by Busby Berkeley films. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «