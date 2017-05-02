Elton John Vows To Press On Following Recent Health Scare

Elton John has vowed that he will continue on writing and performing music after a recent health scare. The 70-year-old icon opened up about his health after revealing that he recently suffered what he referred to as a “potentially deadly” virus. “I’m not finished yet! I’m more interested in keeping going. I have so much more to do. I’m not nostalgic. I don’t think about my place in music history at all. You have to keep trying to improve as you get older,” he said in a UK press statement. John revealed that he became “violently ill” on a flight from Santiago, Chile back to the UK. He also thanked fans for their understanding and well wishes adding: “Woke up this morning to an avalanche of kindness and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Thanks so much to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and getting stronger.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «