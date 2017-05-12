Evanescence Reveal New Album Details

Evanescence have revealed some new details about their forthcoming new album. The project, titled Synthesis, is set for release this fall and Amy Lee said she chose the title “because it is a synthesis – the combination, the contrast, the synergy between the organic and the synthetic, and also the past and the present.” She says the album will be “about orchestra and electronica. We’re taking our music, stripping out the big distorted guitars, stripping out the rock drums and replacing it with full orchestration in a completely synthetic world of beats and sounds. We’ve gone through our entire catalog of music and picked out the songs that are made to be heard in this way, and we’re sewing them together from the ground up,” she explained. She adds: “From the ground up, with different tempos, with different parts, with intros and outros and segues and new pieces, and putting this all together like one big piece of music, like one big classical piece, or sort of like a soundtrack. Actually, in a lot of ways, it sounds a lot like the soundtrack of my life.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «