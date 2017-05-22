Fatalities Reported After Explosion At Ariana Grande Show

Explosions have been reported at the site of an Ariana Grande concert in the U.K., reportedly leading to multiple fatalities. Initial reports of the event were sketchy. But explosions were reported shortly after the end of Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, according to the Daily Mail and other media outlets. Fans still in the concert hall panicked once the explosions where heard, with online video taken shortly after the event showing people screaming and headed for the exits. Soon after reports of the incident circled the Internet, the Manchester policy confirmed what they characterized as “a number” of fatalities. In addition to the deaths, there were reports of numerous injuries. Ariana was not injured in the incident. A rep for the singer confirmed to Rolling Stone that she was “okay” and that there is an investigation into what took place. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «