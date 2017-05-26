Fergie Leaves Interscopes, Launches Her Own Label At BMG

Fergie has revealed that she has cut ties with her longtime label Interscope and has launched her own label under the BMG flag. News of the new deal comes via Billboard, who cite a label source with inside information on the deal. “The decision was made to part ways. We were all in concert and want what’s best for Fergie,” said Billboard’s source within Interscope. The new label will release Fergie’s forthcoming new effort Double Dutchess due out this fall. Said Jon Cohen, BMG EVP Recorded Music, in announcing the signing: “What Fergie has put together with Double Dutchess is so inventive it redefines her as an artist. Her prolific output has already made our collaboration one of my most exciting times with BMG and we can’t wait for its reveal.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «