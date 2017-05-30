Foreigner Bringing Juke Box Hero Musical To Canada

Foreigner’s new musical, Juke Box Hero is set to premiere in Alberta sometime in 2018. Based on the screenplay written by the prolific writing duo of Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (The Commitments, Across The Universe, The Tracey Ullman Show), Juke Box Hero is a coming-of-age saga written to the music of Foreigner. “I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member Mick Jones. “I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life.” “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our fortieth-anniversary tour. I’m thrilled that Canada will see the premiere of our brand new musical, Juke Box Hero, in 2018.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «