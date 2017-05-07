Green Day Reveal Photos From The Studio

Green Day has shared a new series of photos from the studio, while in the midst of their Australian tour. The photos appeared on the Instagram feed of Australian producer Charlie Young, who snapped various shots of the band members hard at work in the studio. The pictures have sparked speculation that the band is working on new music. In one photo Billie Joe Armstrong is seen standing with a Fender Telecaster and Young added the caption: “Recording Green Day #musicproducer #studiosession #greenday #billiejoearmstrong #telecaster #ac30 #recordingstudio” The band is also prepping for a series of UK tour dates and Armstrong says fans can expect some deep cuts: “You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME when asked about the tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.” Dates: Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28) Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29) London, Hyde Park (July 1) Sheffield Arena (July 3) Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «