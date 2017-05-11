Jennifer Lopez Warned By FTC Over Social Media Endorsements

Jennifer Lopez is amongst the artists that have been sent guidance letters from the Federal Trade Commission for publicly endorsing products on social media without disclosing financial gains from the endorsements. The agency reportedly fielded complaints from the Public Citizen, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy pointing towards Lopez’s endorsement of products on Instagram. They noted that the app “has become a platform for disguised advertising directed towards young consumers.” A notice posted to J-Lo’s social media read: “I am writing to call your attention to the Attached Instagram post by [Akon] and by Jennifer Lopez. Akon posts a picture of two iced bottles of Beluga vodka in front of a blue body of water and writes, “Holidays with @vodkabeluga always great. #VODKABELUGA”. Ms. Lopez posts a picture of herself with several bottles of Beluga vodka and writes, “#TBT to my Birthday weekend in Vegas! Thanks again @vodkabeluga #vodkabeluga” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «