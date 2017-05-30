Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Remain Active At Least Through 2020

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry says that the band will remain active over the new few years, at least until their 50th anniversary in 2020. “I think that we’re gonna keep going,” Perry said. “The way it looks to me is the band is gonna stay pretty active over the next few years ’cause our fiftieth anniversary is coming up in two years, of when the band got together, and we’d like to see that happen.” Steven Tyler adds: “I don’t know if it’ll continue forever, but as long as the band is playing the way it is right now, it’s gonna be for a long time.” Aerosmith launched its Aero-Vederci Baby! tour on May 17 with the band’s first show in Israel in more than 20 years. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «