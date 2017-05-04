Joe Walsh Discusses Upcoming Graceland Residency

Joe Walsh has opened up about his upcoming residency at Elvis Presley’s legendary home, Graceland. The Eagles legend will hold three days of performances, panel talks, and special events at the home starting on May 6 and promises lots of juicy behind the scenes details from his illustrious career. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do: Take an evening, invite an audience and just be me,” Walsh says in a statement. He adds: “What you can expect is me playing music, answering almost all questions anyone would ask (except the ones that may incriminate me), a big screen PowerPoint presentation put together and narrated by me, guitar shop talk, slide guitar 101, true stories of road craziness and a discussion of how to destroy hotel rooms and of course playing more music.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «