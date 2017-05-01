John Mayer Duets With Bob Weir In San Francisco

John Mayer brought out his Dead and Company bandmate Bob Weir as a special guest during a recent show at the Fillmore in San Francisco over the weekend. The show was part of a concert series titled Controlled Danger, put on by comedian Dave Chappelle. Mayer was one of the headlining performers at the event and played a selection of his solo tunes before welcoming Weir out for a few numbers. The pair took on a cover of the Grateful Dead’s classic track “Friend of the Devil” to the adoration of the crowd. Mayer was the surprise selection in the lead guitar chair by Weir when they retooled their live format as Dead & Co. last year. He has now also added some Grateful Dead covers into his solo tour set. He is currently touring in support of his newest release The Search for Everything. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «