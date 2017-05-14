John Mellencamp Breaks Top 40 On Albums Chart

John Mellencamp has once again returned to the top 40 on the albums chart. This week, Mellencamp entered the 200 chart at number 11 with his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies album, notching his 19th career top 40 release. It was a big week for the release, scoring 35,000 equivalent units shipped. That 35,000 copies sold is Mellencamp’s biggest sales week since 2008, when Life Death Love and Freedom cleared 56,000 sold. Prior to release day, the rock icon’s camp described the album saying: “It returns Mellencamp to the musical eclecticism that is, itself, a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life. Sad Clowns & Hillbillies showcases a poet who has wisely used the years between youth and the present day to become an absolute master of songwriting and interpretation. That passion and experience resonates most beautifully in this showcase of his music.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «