Journey Drummer Explains Why Steve Perry Didn’t Sing At Rock Hall Event

Journey's drummer has revealed why Steve Perry didn't sing with the band during their recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Drummer Steve Smith opened up with LasVegasWeekly.com on the singer's decision to sit the event out. "Whatever you saw on stage was it! [Laughs] I think some of the guys saw him backstage for a little bit, but I just saw him onstage. It was great to see him. It had been since 2005, when we got a star in Hollywood – that was the last time I saw him. So it was good to see him, and he was very gracious," he said. "I thought he gave a beautiful speech, thanking the band and the management and the fans. And also, he acknowledged [current JOURNEY vocalist] Arnel Pineda, which that was really a beautiful moment. It really makes it clear that he's passing the torch to Arnel – he's the lead singer in JOURNEY, and he's doing an amazing job. He's a tremendous singer and a really compelling frontman."