Judge Halts Release Of Prince’s Deliverance EP

A US District Court judge has reportedly put a stop on the release of previously unheard Prince tracks that had been held by the star’s former engineer. George Ian Boxill had worked with the Purple One in 2006 on an EP titled Deliverance and announced plans to release the tracks earlier this year. Prince’s estate was quick to file an injunction against the release, noting that Boxill had no claim over the rights to the music. Now Judge Wilhelmina Wright has ruled in favor of Prince’s estate, claiming that Boxill must refrain from any such release until he has reached an appropriate agreement with Prince’s estate. In the lawsuit, Prince’s estate notes that Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement pertaining to any details with those sessions including the release or leak of any music recorded. The agreement also stipulated that any work created would remain Prince’s property. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «