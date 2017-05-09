Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Diss Track Rumors

Katy Perry has addressed rumors that Taylor Swift’s track “Bad Blood” is actually a diss track. During a recent interview with ew.com, Perry didn’t name Swift specifically, but she certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of a little shade. “Well, that’s not my question to answer – if it’s about me,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Monday, May 8. “I think [my new album] is a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.” “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone,” she continued. “And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period, end of story.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «