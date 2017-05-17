Katy Perry Officially Joins American Idol Reboot

Katy Perry has announced that she has officially joined the upcoming ABC American Idol reboot, becoming the first official judge to join the new version of the show. “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry in a statement. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.” “We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey added. Perry will release her new album Witness on June 9. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «