Katy Perry Performs “Swish-Swish” And “Bon Appetit” On SNL

Katy Perry, acting as musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, performed her hits “Swish Swish” and “Bon Appetit,” both cuts from her latest album, Witness. “Swish Swish” featured guest spots from Vivacious of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, Instagram star Russell Got Barzz, as well as a handful of dancers and drag queens. Nicki Minaj was not on hand to spit her verse on the track, however Migos dropped in to perform their verse on “Bon Appetit.” It was the third time Perry has performed on SNL, which just wrapped its 42nd season. She also appeared in the “Rap Song” skit, featuring comedian Kenan Thompson as fictional rapper Big Chris. In the skit, which lampoons rap videos jam-packed with cameos, Big Chris is unable to deliver his bars as he’s continuously interrupted by the cameos of his guest stars. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «