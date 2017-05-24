Katy Perry Speaks On Taylor Swift Beef

Katy Perry has opened up about her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift. The revelation came during an appearance on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment and Perry says that Swift is largely responsible for the beef. “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry stated. “I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me [‘Bad Blood’]. that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.” She added: “I’m ready for that B.S. to be done. There’s the law of cause and effect: you do something, there’s going to be a reaction. Trust me daddy: there’s gonna be a reaction.” She added, however: “I think that women together, not divided, will heal the world.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «