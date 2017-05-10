Keith Urban Lands Four CMT Awards Nods

Keith Urban has scored four nominations for this year’s upcoming CMT Awards. Urban joins Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett as the leading nominees this year. This year’s event, hosted by Nashville’s Charles Esten, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The event pairs nominations with a fan voting component that started this week. The fan vote will be available through the network’s official website and will be open through 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, June 5. The 2017 CMT Music Awards Nominees: Video of the Year Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country” Brad Paisley, “Today” Brett Eldredge, “Wanna Be That Song” Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells” Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory” Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls” Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots” Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan” Little Big Town, “Better Man” Luke Bryan, Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” Miranda Lambert, “Vice” Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show” Male Video of the Year Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget” Eric Church, “Record Year” Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On” Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show” Female Video of the Year Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells” Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan” Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled” Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes” Miranda Lambert, “Vice” Reba McEntire, “Back to God” Duo Video of the Year Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw “Lovin’ Lately” Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer” Dan + Shay, “How Not To” Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” LoCash, “I Know Somebody” Group Video of the Year Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel” Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good” Little Big Town, “Better Man” Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem” Old Dominion, “Song for Another Time” Breakthrough Video of the Year Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know” Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots” Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober” Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled” Luke Combs, “Hurricane” RaeLynn, “Love Triangle” Collaborative Video of the Year Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country” Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night” Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls” Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All” Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter” Kenny Chesney with P!nk, “Setting the World on Fire” CMT Performance of the Year Jason Aldean, “Hicktown” (from CMT Concert of the Summer) Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (from CMT Crossroads) John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses” (from CMT Crossroads) Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes” (from CMT Crossroads) Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One”/”Any Man of Mine”/”Man! I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year) Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close” (from CMT Crossroads) Social Superstar of the Year Brett Eldredge Jake Owen Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Lauren Alaina Thomas Rhett Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «