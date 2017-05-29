Keith Urban Set For HGTV Lodge Performance

Keith Urban has been added to the list of performers at the HGTV Lodge, which takes place during the 2017 CMA Music Fest. Darius Rucker, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Bobby Bones, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Charlie Worsham, Chris Janson, Eli Young Band, Eric Paslay, Josh Turner, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Michael Ray, Old Dominion, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson, Sara Evans and Tyler Farr will also take part in the Lodge festivities this year. “The HGTV venue provides an experience like none other for network fans and country music fans alike,” said Karen Bronzo, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive. “Visitors get a chance to meet their favorite HGTV stars and see musical performances by top country artists in an intimate, one-of-a-kind setting. It’s a remarkable way for the HGTV brand to interact with our fans and consumers.” This year’s CMA Fest will be held in Nashville from June 8-11. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «