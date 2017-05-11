Kelly Clarkson May Be New Judge On American Idol

Kelly Clarkson may be the leading contender to serve as a judge on the upcoming reboot of ABC’s American Idol. There has been conflicting media reports about her desire to return to the show that launched her career, but one report suggests she may have cleared her schedule. “We’re told she’s not only interested, but people on her team are already looking to clear her schedule during the time the show will be filmed,” says one insider on the story to TMZ. Ryan Seacrest exited the show and said that he will not return for the reboot but that he’s happy it’s returning: “I said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back,” said Seacrest. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
