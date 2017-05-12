Kelly Clarkson Set To Join The Voice

Kelly Clarkson has signed on as one of the newest coaches on The Voice. Clarkson will appear on the show’s 14th season, which is two seasons away. The new addition comes just one day after the show also added Jennifer Hudson as a coach for their forthcoming 13th season. Blake Shelton, who is managed by Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock, broke the news via Facebook: “This person is a very near and dear friend of mine, somebody that I consider to be family,” he said in a statement teasing the reveal. “I’m finally not knocked up and I can join your show!” joked Clarkson, who has been hard at work building a family with Blackstock. The show is currently in its 12th season and airs Monday and Tuesdays on NBC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «