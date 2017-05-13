Lady Antebellum Drop ‘Heart Break’

Lady Antebellum have offered up their new single “Heart Break.” The song is featured as the title track on their upcoming new release and finds the group lamenting the hardship of a broken heart in the summer time. “I’m single for the summer, I won’t rebound / One lover to another, or be tied down / ‘Till I’m sleeping like a queen in the California king I made,” sings Hillary Scott on the new release. Dave Haywood also opened up with rollingstone.com about the new album and said there was creative uncertainty going into the process: “We didn’t know creatively where we were going to land, and none of these songs were written six months ago,” Haywood told Rolling Stone Country in January. “All we had was a plan of, ‘We need to be together, live together, write together and work together.'” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «