Lady Antebellum Drop ‘Somebody Else’s Heart’

Lady Antebellum has offered up their new track “Somebody Else’s Heart.” The track serves as the third single from their current release Heart Break and finds the group digging into the agony of a breakup. Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley sing: “I wish I could feel the fallin’ / But someone else could hit the ground / I wanna feel the buzz of getting closer, without the hangover / But I could use another round.” They continue on: “So tonight, gonna kiss you with my lips / Gonna hold you in my arms / Throw shadows in the dark / I’ll let you in against my better judgement / Wishing I could love you, love you, love you / With somebody else’s heart / Somebody else’s heart, somebody else’s heart.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «