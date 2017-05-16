Lady Antebellum Drop ‘You Look Good’ Video

Lady Antebellum have offered up their new video for the track “You Look Good.” The group broke news of the video earlier this week and noted that the Shane Drake directed video represents exactly how they’re feeling as a band right now. “The energy in the song represents the energy we’ve been feeling for the past four months, four to six months,” Dave Haywood explains. Adds Hillary Scott, “The sound even makes me feel like we felt making the record . [I]t’s uptempo. It’s groovy. It just felt so cohesive for us as a band.” The track is pulled from their forthcoming new release Heart Break, which drops on June 9. Lady Antebellum will kick off their You Look Good World Tour on May 26. The run will feature support from Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. Tickets are currently available through their official website. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «