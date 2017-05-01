Lady Antebellum Featured On Dirty Dancing Musical’s Soundtrack

Lady Antebellum is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming musical adaptation of Dirty Dancing on ABC with their song “Hey Baby.” The Dirty Dancing soundtrack features a number of today’s artists performing songs that were part of the 1987 film’s soundtrack. American Authors and violinist Lindsey Stirling perform “Wipe Out,” originally by the Surfaris; Seal sings “Cry to Me,” originally by Solomon Burke; Karmin sings “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by the Four Seasons; and Calum Scott sings “She’s Like the Wind.” Some of the stars of the movie, who include Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Katey Sagal, Billy Dee Williams, Tony Roberts, Sarah Hyland, Bruce Greenwood and Nicole Scherzinger, also sing on the soundtrack, in a combination of solos, duos and trios. The soundtrack drops on May 19. The three-hour musical event, which is set to air on May 24 on ABC, honors the iconic film’s 30th anniversary in 2017. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «