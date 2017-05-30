Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Teases Jewelry Line

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is giving fans a sneak peek into her new personal line of jewelry. “Words fail me today. As we embark on the beginning of a beautiful season generously full of places to see and memories to make . . . I’m gonna wear the words I feel, the words I need, and the words I know are true. Home. Purpose. Strength. The One who numbers the stars knows you by name. #youlookgoodworldtour,” Scott captioned an Instagram photo. The “Strength” necklace supports The Giving Keys, the Tennessee home chain features a Nashville-hearted state pendant, each gold cuff marks special significance with the “Blessing” bracelet coming from Ex Voto Vintage and a personalized take on the “Purpose” bangle available for purchase on the customizable Eve’s Addiction website. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
