Lady Gaga’s Joanne Tour Merch Coming To Urban Outfitters

Lady Gaga has inked a deal with Urban Outfitters to bring her tour merchandise to their retail locations. The deal will include various merch items available as part of her tour behind her current release Joanne. Items will include long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees, a muscle tank, a hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, a tote and a maroon Joanne Alpha Industries bomber jacket. The line, titled Gaga.UO.Joanne, is set to drop in Urban Outfitters stores at 5 p.m. on May 19 at all North American locations, followed by a digital launch on UO's North American sites on May 22. Some limited edition items will also be available including a super-limited-edition vinyl of which only 2,000 copies were made. Prices for the line ranges between $16 and $279, but sadly her iconic wide-brimmed hat that she dons on the cover of the release will not be available. Gaga's Joanne World Tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver.