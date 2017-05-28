Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Share New Documentary

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have offered up a new behind the scenes documentary of the making of their new duo album. The new release is titled Buckingham/McVie and is set to drop on June 9. In the video, the pair speak on McVie’s reemergence and return to Fleetwood Mac noting: “For me this is all a fresh beginning,” McVie says. “I don’t even know myself coming back into the band after so long, 16 years, and to take off into another level with Lindsey, again, is to me – I guess I’ve rediscovered my love for writing, my love for music. It seemed to evolve quite organically because I’ve been sending Lindsey my little rough demos, and he’s sort of refined them and reshaped them into what’s turned out to be our best material ever, I think.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «