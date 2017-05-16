Lionel Richie Gives Commencement Address At Berklee

Lionel Richie offered up this year’s commencement speech at Berklee College of Music. The soul legend was given an honorary degree from the music school and also spoke about his illustrious career with this year’s graduates. Speaking with the roughly 1,000 graduates this year, he told them that they have a huge edge over everyone else choosing to pursue a career in songwriting and performing: “You are sitting in prime seats to tell the world what’s on your mind.” The event took place at Agganis Arena at Boston University and Richie shared a photo with his honorary degree via social media. He shared a caption with the pic noting that he was thrilled to join Berklee’s other graduates: “It’s official…. Thank You Berklee College of Music #BerkleeGrad2017 Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «