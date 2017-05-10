Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon May Get Back Together

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have revealed that they would consider reconciling and getting back together. A source close to the couple spoke with people.com and revealed that they have remained in close contact while sharing custody of their children and there may even be new flames rekindling. “Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the source says. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.” Mariah has previously opened up about their relationship status: “We’re together when it counts,” insists Carey, 47, “we’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.” “It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon, 36, echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «