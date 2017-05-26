Mariah Carey Tributes Fans Killed In Manchester

Mariah Carey has offered up a tribute to her fans that died in the recent terror attack in Manchester, U.K. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured another 59 after detonating an explosive at an Ariana Grande show at the Manchester Arena earlier this week. One particular fan, named Martyn Hett, came to Carey’s attention via Twitter and she posted on the site noting that she was heartbroken to learn of his passing: “Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers.” Hett’s family also shared a statement noting: “Words cannot describe the generosity and kindness our families have received over the last few days. We are overwhelmed with the amount of lives he has touched and the kind words that are being said about him. Martyn was the icon of all our lives. His infectious laugh and his niche sense of humour will stay with us forever.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «