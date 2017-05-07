Meghan Trainor To Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award

Meghan Trainor has been tapped as a recipient for this year’s ASCAP Vanguard Award. The award recognizes the impact of musical genres that help shape the future of American music. It will be presented at the 34th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards Thursday, May 18. “Meghan has made incomparable strides in her career in the time that I’ve known her, but it has always been clear that her talent would take her above and beyond the pop charts,” said ASCAP EVP of Membership John Titta. “Whether she’s writing chart-topping songs for herself or someone else, we can’t wait to hear what Meghan does next.” Trainor dropped her most recent release NO last year. The album scored RIAA Gold certification for sales exceeding 500,000 track equivalent units, and has since gone twice platinum. The release also hit number one on Billboard’s Digital Songs Chart and number three on the Hot 100, marking her fourth Top 10 hit on that particular chart. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «