Michael Jackson’s Estate Speaks Out Against Unsanctioned Projects

Michael Jackson's estate has spoken out against various projects they claim were not authorized by the family. Both Netflix and Lifetime have projects in the works involving the King of Pop and the family issued a statement earlier this week saying they never agreed to either. "To clear up any confusion or misperceptions about unsanctioned Michael Jackson projects currently in the news — including a Lifetime television movie and an animated film script recently purchased by Netflix — the Estate of Michael Jackson does not license or permit the use of any rights it owns, including to Michael's music, images, video and films, for use in unauthorized works seeking to exploit Michael's legacy," they write in the statement. "The Estate itself has numerous projects in development, all of which respect, honor and celebrate Michael's life and legacy along with his extraordinary artistry that touched fans throughout the world. When the executors are ready to announce them, they will. As Michael said countless times about his own work, the quality goes in before the name goes on."