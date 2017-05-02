Michael McDonald Announces New Album And Tour

Michael McDonald has announced plans for a new album and tour this year. The new release, which will be titled Wide Open, will mark his first effort since 2013’s Unfinished Business and the former Doobie Brother’s legend explained that he’s thrilled to finally get this release out into the world. “It’s about eight years in the making,” explained the five-time Grammy Award winner. “It’s got kind of a weird, multi-textural feeling to it. Some of them are kind of rock, some of them are R&B things you would normally expect. It’s a very wide open kind of concept record.” Michael McDonald 2017 Tour Dates: 6/10 – Lincoln, Calif. 6/12 – Sugarland, Texas 6/14 – San Antonio, Texas 6/16 – Thackerville, Okla. 6/17 – Kansas City, Mo. 6/18 – De Moines, Iowa 6/20 – Moline, Ill. 6/23 – Aspen, Colo. 6/25 – Denver, Colo. 6/27 – Highland Park, Ill. 6/28 – Interlochen, Mich. 6/30 – Lenox, Mass. 7/01 – Cohasset, Mass. 7/02 – Gilford, N.H. 7/07 – Hyannis, Mass. 7/08 – Atlantic City, N.J. 7/09 – Ridgefield, Ct. 7/12 – Dayton, Ohio 7/14 – Mequon, Wis. 8/06 – Costa Mesa, Calif. 8/08 – Saratoga, Calif. 8/10 – Woodinville, Wash. 8/11 – Spokane, Wash. 8/12 – Goldendale, Wash. 8/15 – Livermore, Calif. 8/16 – Paso Robles, Calif. 8/18 – Reno, Nev. 8/19 – West Wendover, Nev. 8/20 – Steamboat Springs, Colo. 9/15 – Del Mar, Calif. 10/13 – Northfield, Ohio 10/15 – New London, Ct. 10/19 – New York, N.Y. 10/21 – Clearwater, Fla. 10/22 – Atlanta, Ga. 10/24 – Durham, N.C. 10/28 – Washington, D.C. 10/30 – Nashville, Tenn. 11/02 – Minneapolis, Minn. 11/03 – St. Louis, Mo. 11/04 – Memphis, Tenn. 11/16 – Oakland, Calif. 11/17 – Los Angeles, Calif. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «