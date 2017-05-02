Miley Cyrus Gets A Tattoo Of Her Pet Dog Emu

Miley Cyrus has some new ink, recently going under the needle for a new detailed portrait tattoo of her Shetland sheepdog, Emu. Cyrus worked with celeb tattoo artist Doctor Woo on the new artwork. “Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub,” Woo captioned the photo. His client list has included names like Cyrus, Drake, Cara Delevingne and more. Cyrus adopted Emu (full name: Emu Coyne Cyrus) in 2014, after a couple months of mourning her Alaskan klee kai, Floyd, who passed away unexpectedly. Cyrus has been using the hashtag #emufanclub on Instagram. The new tattoo was inked just above art of her dead pet pufferfish, PBF, and the Happy Hippie Foundation symbol (for the non-profit organization she founded), as well as a crescent moon. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «