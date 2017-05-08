Miley Cyrus Pushes Back Against Backlash Sparked By Hip-Hop Comments

Miley Cyrus is trying to explain remarks she made about hip-hop music in an interview with Billboard. The response follows a backlash that built up after the outspoken star said there were types of hip-hop she couldn’t listen to anymore. In an Instagram post, Cyrus said that the comments were only a small part of a lengthy interview and that the quotes may have been chosen to stoke controversy. She stressed her respect for artists of all types of music. “When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career,” the post read. “Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & a lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music.” She added: “At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!” In the Billboard interview, Cyrus said that she liked Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” which is, of course, fairly uncontroversial. However, she said it appealed to her because it’s not “come sit on my d**k, suck my c**k,” adding, “I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little.” This sparked a backlash on social media, with many people interpreting her statement as a lack of respect for hip-hop. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «