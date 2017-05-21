Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

Miley Cyrus says that she is the inspiration behind Katy Perry’s hit song “I Kissed A Girl.” Cyrus and Perry first became friends around the time “I Kissed A Girl” was released, when Cyrus was the star of Disney’s Hannah Montana. “When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the ‘Hannah Montana’ movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me,” she said in an interview with WKTU. Cyrus said that she was excited to hear Perry’s explanation. Cyrus isn’t the only inspiration behind the track. Throughout the years, Perry has admitted that Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman were inspirations for the song. Perry has also said that “it was actually not one particular girl that inspired the song.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «