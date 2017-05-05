Miley Cyrus Talks New Music And Giving Up Weed

Miley Cyrus says that she is giving up smoking weed because she wants to be ‘super clear and sharp.’ “This is crazy,” she tells Billboard, “but I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks!” “I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.” Cyrus will release “Malibu,” the first single off of her upcoming new album on May 11. The song is supposedly about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth. “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she could as easily be referring to her music as to her relationship. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, “This is how I feel”? Cyrus’ new album is expected to be released later this year. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «