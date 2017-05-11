Miley Cyrus To Perform ‘Malibu’ At Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus is planning to give a performance of her new track “Malibu” at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The event is scheduled to take place on May 21 and Billboard broke the news of Miley’s performance in an official statement. “Miley Cyrus is and always has been an artist that makes an impact. Her incredible talent and imprint on pop culture are undeniable,” BBMAs executive producer Mark Bracco said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her debut ‘Malibu’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many.” Cyrus recently opened up about the track and revealed that “Malibu” was partly inspired by her rekindled relationship with Liam Hemsworth: “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she said. “[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «