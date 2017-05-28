NBC Shelves Jennifer Lopez’s Bye Bye Birdie Live Special

NBC has reportedly put the brakes on Jennifer Lopez’s planned Bye Bye Birdie Live special. The special was slated to air during the 2017 holiday season and would have followed Sound of Music Live and Peter Pan Live. According to billboard.com, the postponement is is due to Lopez’s already jam packed work load, which includes two other NBC projects: season three of her cop drama Shades of Blue and her upcoming dance competition series World of Dance. She both appears on the show and is a producer. It’s bad news for the network, however, as it will open the door to competitors ABC and FOX, both of whom are pushing further in to the live musical space. They have already seen success with Grease Live in 2016 and are prepping for A Christmas Story: The Musical this December. A live version of Rent is also slated for 2018. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «