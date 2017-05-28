New Roy Orbison Record Set For Release This Year

A new posthumous release from music legend Roy Orbison is set for release later this year. The album will feature Roy’s music arranged for the London Royal Philharmonic and will be titled Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Set for release on November 3, the album will drop via Roy’s Boys and Legacy Recordings. The album will feature appearances by several of Orbison’s family members, recorded the tracks at a Nashville studio once owned by the legend. A Love So Beautiful Track List 1. “In Dreams” 2. “Crying” 3. “I’m Hurtin'” 4. “Oh, Pretty Woman” (feat. Alex, Wesley, Roy Jr., Roy III) 5. “It’s Over” 6. “Dream Baby” (feat. Alex, Roy Jr.) 7. “Blue Angel” 8. “Love Hurts” 9. “Uptown” (feat. Alex Orbison) 10. “Mean Woman Blues” (feat. Alex, Roy Jr.) 11. “Only the Lonely” 12. “Running Scared” 13. “I Drove All Night” (feat. Alex Orbison) 14. “You Got It” 15. “A Love So Beautiful” (feat. Alex Orbison) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «