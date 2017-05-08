Nickelback Says New Album May Be Heaviest Yet

Nickelback have confirmed that their forthcoming new release Feed the Machine will be heavier than any of their previous offerings. During a recent interview in the band’s home country of Canada, frontman Chad Kroeger said that fans can expect a little more edge this time around. “This album is definitely heavier, as a whole, than a lot of our previous records,” he said. “We’ve gone back to some pretty crunchy roots, and we’re happy about that. I mean, we’re always stretching off in different directions and trying different things, but we definitely went with more of an aggressive sound on this record.” The band has already released a video for the title track, which sees Kroeger and his bandmates depicted as freedom-fighting revolutionaries who free the enslaved humans from their machine captors. The release will follow No Fixed Address, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart in November 2014. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «