Nickelback To Reissue A Trio Of Albums On Vinyl

Nickelback's Silver Side Up, The Long Road and All the Right Reasons albums are all scheduled to be reissued on vinyl. Each copy will be pressed on 140-gram vinyl and will be housed in a standard jacket and will be priced at $21.98 apiece and it is also the first time that The Long Road and All the Right Reasons will be available in the vinyl format. "As a vinyl collector myself, I am elated that Rhino will be releasing three of our albums on vinyl this July," guitarist Ryan Peake commented. "Each of these albums were pivotal for us in so many different ways and to be able to share them in this format, with our supporters, is humbling." The new vinyls will be made available on July 7 through Rhino Records.