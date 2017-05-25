Norah Jones Tributes Chris Cornell At Detroit Show

Norah Jones is the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell with a performance of “Black Hole Sun” at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Cornell died on May 17 shortly after a performance in Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Cornell’s death as “suicide by hanging.” In the aftermath of Cornell’s death, a number of musicians have paid tribute with covers of his music. “Black Hole Sun” has been a particular favorite – Heart’s Ann Wilson played it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Ryan Adams offered his own rendition during a show in New Zealand. Cornell’s family announced that the singer will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26. A public memorial is reportedly being planned, but official details have not yet been announced. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
